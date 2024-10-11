Former New York Mets Executive Discusses How the Blue Jays Almost Traded For Francisco Lindor
A few days ago, we saw the story that New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was almost acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2021.
If you'll remember, Lindor was dealt from the Cleveland Guardians to the Mets before that 2021 season. Well, the other day on social media, former Mets executive Zack Scott came out and said that the Blue Jays had an offer on the table which was very nearly accepted by Cleveland.
Scott then went on Sportsnet 590 the Fan in Toronto and detailed the discussions a little further.
According to Scott, the Blue Jays didn't do anything wrong. It just sounds as if the Guardians liked the package of players that the Mets were offering better. The Guardians ended up acquiring infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, as well as prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene. Gimenez is still an integral part of the Guardians roster today.
He's part of the group that has Cleveland just one win away from the ALCS at this point.
As for Lindor, he is one of the best players in baseball, having spent 10 years in the big leagues with the Guardians and Mets. He is a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a two-time Gold Glover. He just hit a grand slam to send the Mets to the NLCS back on Wednesday.
It's interesting to wonder what would have happened had Lindor joined the Blue Jays and not New York. For instance, would Bo Bichette still be in Toronto, or would he have been dealt? Would Toronto have actually won a playoff game in recent memory? They haven't won a playoff game since 2016.
