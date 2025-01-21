Former New York Mets, Kansas City Royals Star Carlos Beltran Closing in on Hall of Fame
On Tuesday night, the National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2025. Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner are expected to hear their names called, but one other name is hoping to get in as well: Former outfielder Carlos Beltran.
As of this posting, Beltran appears on 80.8 percent of the ballots (203 known). You need 75 percent to earn election to the Hall of Fame. The votes are being tabulated by the BBHOF tracker.
Beltran spent 20 years as a big-league player with the Kansas City Royals, Mets, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants. He was a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glover, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a Rookie of the Year.
He received MVP awards in seven separate seasons and advanced to the playoffs in seven seasons as well. He did help the Astros win the World Series in the ill-fated 2017 season.
After his playing career concluded, Beltran has gone through an interesting career arc. He was named the manager of the Mets before the 2020 season but was suspended for his role (as a player) in the Astros sign-stealing saga and never got to manage.
He has worked for the Mets since then and was just named the general manager of the upcoming Puerto Rican World Baseball Classic team. There's still an opportunity that he could manage someday, as he is well-regarded within the game.
The Hall of Fame results will be announced at 6 p.m. ET.
