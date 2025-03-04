Former New York Yankees Batting Champion Set to Undergo MRI For Latest Injury
The tough news just keeps coming for New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. He's dealing with an ailing calf muscle.
Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network had the information on social media. He said he's hopeful it's just a low-grade strain, but either way, LeMahieu is a question mark to be ready for Opening Day.
Now 36 years old, LeMahieu is heading into his 14th major league season with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Yankees. A three-time All-Star, he's a lifetime .289 hitter who won the National League batting title in 2016 (.348) and the American League batting title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season (.364).
He also has seven separate seasons of double-digit home runs in his career.
LeMahieu played in just 67 games last season for the Yankees, hitting only .204 as he battled other injuries, so this is surely a frustrating development for a player who was hoping to remain healthy.
In addition to his strong batting averages, LeMahieu has 124 career home runs. He hit a career-high 26 with the Yankees back in 2019.
In his absence, the Yankees can use Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, Braden Shewmake or Jorbit Vivas at third base. Those are the other infielders on the 40 man roster that don't have set roles at the moment.
New York is coming off a season in which it won the American League East and advanced to the World Series. They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
