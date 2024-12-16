Former New York Yankees Pitcher Masahiro Tananka to Join New Japanese Team in 2025
Former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, a free agent in the NPB, has signed with the Yomiuri Giants for the 2025 season.
Per the Yakyu Cosmopolitan on social media:
The Yomiuri Giants will sign RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who was non-tendered by the Rakuten Eagles last month.
Manager Abe hopes he can replace Tomoyuki Sugano as a veteran leader among pitchers.
The 36-year-old is 3 wins away from 200 between NPB & MLB.
Tanaka made only six appearances in 2024 for Rakuten, with only one of those coming for their true NPB affiliate. In that one start, he went five innings and gave up four earned runs.
Tanaka has played 18 professional seasons between his 11 years in the NPB and seven in the majors with the New York Yankees.
He came to the Yankees in the 2014 season, staying through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the majors, he went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA, helping the Yankees to the ALCS in 2017. Tanaka was a two-time All-Star in the States and also received Cy Young votes in 2016.
Tanaka is just one of several Japanese players to come to the United States and have success during the 2000s. Ichiro Suzuki, Kaz Sasaki, Hideki Matsui and Shohei Ohtani are just some of the notable names. Yoshinobu Yamamoto came over last year and helped the Dodgers win the World Series while Roki Sasaki is one of the most popular names on the free agent market this offseason.
He's expected to sign shortly after the New Year.
