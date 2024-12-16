Fastball

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Masahiro Tananka to Join New Japanese Team in 2025

Tanaka, 36, will join the Yomiuri Giants for the new campaign.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during game three of the 2020 ALDS at Petco Park.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during game three of the 2020 ALDS at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, a free agent in the NPB, has signed with the Yomiuri Giants for the 2025 season.

Per the Yakyu Cosmopolitan on social media:

The Yomiuri Giants will sign RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who was non-tendered by the Rakuten Eagles last month.

Manager Abe hopes he can replace Tomoyuki Sugano as a veteran leader among pitchers.

The 36-year-old is 3 wins away from 200 between NPB & MLB.

Tanaka made only six appearances in 2024 for Rakuten, with only one of those coming for their true NPB affiliate. In that one start, he went five innings and gave up four earned runs.

Tanaka has played 18 professional seasons between his 11 years in the NPB and seven in the majors with the New York Yankees.

He came to the Yankees in the 2014 season, staying through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the majors, he went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA, helping the Yankees to the ALCS in 2017. Tanaka was a two-time All-Star in the States and also received Cy Young votes in 2016.

Tanaka is just one of several Japanese players to come to the United States and have success during the 2000s. Ichiro Suzuki, Kaz Sasaki, Hideki Matsui and Shohei Ohtani are just some of the notable names. Yoshinobu Yamamoto came over last year and helped the Dodgers win the World Series while Roki Sasaki is one of the most popular names on the free agent market this offseason.

He's expected to sign shortly after the New Year.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News