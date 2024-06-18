Brandon Crawford to Do Something He's Never Done Before on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals' infielder Brandon Crawford is doing something on Tuesday that he's never done before in his 14-year major league career: Start at a defensive position other than shortstop.
The 37-year-old Crawford will play third base as the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins. Perennial gold glover Nolan Arenado is getting the night off.
The Rotowire fantasy baseball portal alerted us to the personal history for Crawford:
It's the first time in Crawford's 14-year major-league career that he's played a position other than shortstop. Crawford had to leave his last game on Sunday versus the Cubs with a left hamstring cramp, but he's ready to roll now.
Again, that's not technically true as Crawford has played one career game at designated hitter. He's also come in as a pitcher one time in his career and thrown one scoreless inning. But this is the first time he's ever started on defense somewhere other than short.
He's played 1630 career games at shortstop. Crawford is one of the best defensive infielders of his generation, having won four Gold Gloves in his career. He's also a three-time All-Star who helped the San Francisco Giants win two World Series titles.
He left San Francisco this past offseason and joined the Cardinals on a one-year deal. It's been a rough go for him in St. Louis, as he's hitting just .184 in 38 at-bats with no homers and one RBI.
Lifetime, he's a .249 hitter with 147 homers and 745 RBI.
The Cardinals and Marlins will play at 6:10 p.m. ET.
