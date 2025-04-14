Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Earns American League Player of Week Honors
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France, who earned American League Player of the Week honors with the Minnesota Twins.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
The AL Player of the week
Minnesota Twins 1B Ty France: 11-for-25, 2 HR, 6 RBI
The NL Player of the week:
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras: 9-for-23, 3 HR, 10 RBI
France, 30, is a seven year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Twins. He came up with the Padres after playing for the legendary Tony Gwynn at San Diego State and was traded to Seattle during the COVID 2020 season.
With the M's, he became a foundational member of Scott Servais's program, making the All-Star team as the M's broke the drought in 2022.
Unfortunately, the M's designated him for assignment in 2024 and he moved onto Cincinnati for the end of the year. France signed a one-year deal with the Twins this past offseason and is hitting .298 in 16 games with two homers, eight RBIs and a .355 on-base percentage.
The Twins enter Monday as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, sitting at 5-11 and in fourth place in the American League Central. They'll open up a new series with the New York Mets on Monday at Target Field.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Clay Holmes takes the rubber against Joe Ryan. Holmes is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA for New York while Ryan is 1-1 with a 2.65.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday against the Reds.
