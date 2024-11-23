Former St. Louis Cardinals Reliever Giovanny Gallegos Inks Deal with World Champs

Fastball

Gallegos, who was once the closer of the Cardinals, is now headed to Los Angeles.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on April 20.
Former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos has signed a minor league deal with the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The report came from Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors:

The 33-year-old Gallegos is coming off a tough season for the Cardinals in which he only appeared in 21 games and posted an ERA of 6.53. However, before that, he was one of the better relievers in the National League for a number of years.

Gallegos ascended to the closer's role for a time in St. Louis, saving 14 games in both 2021 and 2022. Lifetime, he's 18-21 with a 3.49 ERA. He's appeared in 56 games or more in four different seasons of his career and represents a nice buy-low option for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles just won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games to capture their first title since 2020. The Dodgers dealt with a number of injuries to their pitching staff, so they certainly won't be shy about adding capable arms as they go into title defense mode. For Gallegos, should he make the roster, he'll get an opportunity to win the first ring of his career.

The Dodgers figure to be very strong again next season as they return a number of pitchers from injury. They also figure to be strong contenders to sign Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki in free agency. He is expected to be posted after January 1.

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

