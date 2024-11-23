Former St. Louis Cardinals Reliever Giovanny Gallegos Inks Deal with World Champs
Former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos has signed a minor league deal with the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The report came from Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors:
Source: former #STLCardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos is signing with the #Dodgers on a minor league deal with spring training invite.
The 33-year-old Gallegos is coming off a tough season for the Cardinals in which he only appeared in 21 games and posted an ERA of 6.53. However, before that, he was one of the better relievers in the National League for a number of years.
Gallegos ascended to the closer's role for a time in St. Louis, saving 14 games in both 2021 and 2022. Lifetime, he's 18-21 with a 3.49 ERA. He's appeared in 56 games or more in four different seasons of his career and represents a nice buy-low option for the Dodgers.
Los Angeles just won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games to capture their first title since 2020. The Dodgers dealt with a number of injuries to their pitching staff, so they certainly won't be shy about adding capable arms as they go into title defense mode. For Gallegos, should he make the roster, he'll get an opportunity to win the first ring of his career.
The Dodgers figure to be very strong again next season as they return a number of pitchers from injury. They also figure to be strong contenders to sign Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki in free agency. He is expected to be posted after January 1.
