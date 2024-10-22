Former St. Louis Cardinals Star Named Game 1 Starter For World Series
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Jack Flaherty has been named the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, which is Friday night in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers will take on the Yankees in the Fall Classic. Los Angeles is seeking its first title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Yankees are seeking their first title since 2009.
As for Flaherty, he's now in his eighth year in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Dodgers. He spent the first seven-plus years of his career with St. Louis, going 41-31 with a 3.58 ERA. The Cardinals traded him to the Orioles at the trade deadline last year as he helped them advance to the ALDS.
He then signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Tigers last offseason and went 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA before being dealt to the Dodgers. With LA, he's gone 6-2 and then 1-2 in the playoffs. Despite his playoff performance to this point, he'll be one of the more sought-after pitchers on the free agent market this offseason.
Still just 29 years old, Flaherty has the potential for several good years in front of him. He'll be opposed on the mound by Yankees ace and reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.
First pitch in Game 1 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. We also know that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for Los Angeles in Game 2. He'll likely be opposed by Carlos Rodon. That is Saturday night.
