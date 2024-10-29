Former St. Louis Star, Future Hall of Famer Given Managerial Job in Dominican Republic
Former St. Louis Cardinals star and future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina has been named the manager of Aguilas in the Dominican Winter League.
The popular Cespedes Family BBQ had the news on social media:
incredible LIDOM news: Águilas started 2-7 so they fired their manager and hired Yadier Molina
in related news: Albert Pujols is managing first-place Leones del Escogido
(Águilas plays Escogido on November 5)
Molina certainly seems to be working his way up the coaching ladder and could become an option for Major League jobs in short order. In addition to this job in LIDOM, he also managed Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He managed the Puerto Rican team just months after completing his playing career.
According to an article from MLB.com, Molina has also managed in Venezuela already.
One of the best players of the 2000s, Molina spent 19 years in the big leagues, all with St. Louis. The best defensive catcher of his era, Molina was a nine-time Gold Glover and a four-time Platinum Glove winner. He was also a 10-time All-Star, a Roberto Clemente Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a two-time World Series champion.
Lifetime, Molina hit .277 with 176 home runs. He received MVP votes in five different seasons. He also had two top-five finishes.
Remarkably durable, Molina played more than 100 games in every full season from 2005-2021. He played 42 of a possible 60 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He played only 78 in 2022, his final season in the big leagues.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.