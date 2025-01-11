Former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Stalwart Signs Deal to Return to American League East
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge has signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, returning him back to the American League East.
Per Rosenthal on "X:"
Free-agent reliever Andrew Kittredge in agreement with Orioles on one-year, $10M contract, source tells @TheAthletic . Kittredge’s guarantee includes $9M in salary and a $1M buyout on a $9M club option.
With Baltimore, Kittredge will join the likes of Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano in the back end of the bullpen. The O's advanced to the playoffs for the second straight year in 2024, falling in the wild card round to the Kansas City Royals. Though the O's haven't splurged on significant contracts this offseason, they have brought in Tyler O'Neill, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Charlie Morton.
Now 34 years old, Kittredge is set to turn 35 before the season begins. He is coming off a great year with the St. Louis Cardinals where he went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA in 74 games. He struck out 67 batters in 70.2 innings.
An integral part of the Rays bullpen for years, Kittredge spent 2017-2023 with the organization, helping them get to the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Kittredge went 18-7 for the Rays with a 3.65 ERA, appearing in 181 games overall. He pitched a career-high 71.2 innings back in 2021. He also made the All-Star Game that season.
The Rays went 80-82 in 2024 and missed the playoffs. They finished fourth in the American League East.
