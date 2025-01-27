Former Tampa Bay Rays Slugger Harold Ramírez Plays Hero in Dominican League
With their season on the line, the Licey Tigers needed to come through in the clutch.
Second baseman Gustavo Núñez did just that, blasting a much-needed, two-run home run in the top of the ninth against the Escogido Lions. That knotted the score at 4-4, sending Game 6 of the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) playoffs to extra innings.
Neither team could create any breathing room in the 10th, 11th or 12th. The Lions failed to snuff out the Tigers, but Licey couldn't break through either.
Then, with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the 13th inning, designated hitter Harold Ramírez stepped up to the plate.
Ramírez, who spent the 2024 MLB season with the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals, worked his way to a 2-2 count before flailing at a pitch low and outside. The check swing turned into a bloop single, dropping into right field and scoring two runs for the Tigers.
Licey scored another insurance run, then held Escogido off the board in the bottom of the frame to officially force a decisive Game 7.
Ramírez only just joined Licey in time for the finals, playing the LIDOM regular season with the Cibao Eagles. He appeared in 13 games with his prior club, batting .353 with an .843 OPS.
So far in the championship series, Ramírez is batting .444 with a 1.002 OPS.
Ramírez hit .261 with two home runs, 29 RBI, a .604 OPS and -0.1 WAR across 73 big leagues contests this past year. He appeared in 120 and 122 games with the Rays the prior two seasons, though, batting . 306 with 18 home runs, 126 RBI, a .780 OPS and a 3.2 WAR.
Between his LIDOM resurgence and his not-too-distant success in the majors, perhaps Ramírez could get another shot in 2025. The 30-year-old Columbian outfielder is currently a free agent, without a minor league deal or non-roster invite to any club's MLB Spring Training camp.
Ramírez and the Tigers will face the Lions on Monday night with the LIDOM title and a spot in the Caribbean Series up for grabs. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
PUJOLS CHASING HISTORY: Legendary slugger Albert Pujols is one win away from leading the Lions to the LIDOM championship in his first year as manager. READ MORE
CERVELLI NAMED ITALIAN MANAGER: Former Yankees and Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli has replaced Mike Piazza as the manage for Team Italy. READ MORE
DODGERS SIGN AFRICAN PITCHER: Los Angeles made history by signing the first professional baseball player ever to come out of South Sudan, Joseph Deng. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.