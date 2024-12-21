Former Tampa Bay Rays Top Prospect Let Go By In-State Rival Miami Marlins
Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Vidal Brujan will need a new home again after being designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins on Friday.
The Marlins Communications team announced the move on social media:
The Miami Marlins today announced that the club has agreed to terms with free agent infielder Eric Wagaman on a one-year Major League contract. To make room for Wagaman on the club’s 40-man roster, infielder Vidal Bruján has been designated for assignment...
Brujan came up with the Tampa Bay Rays and was a Top 100 prospect in baseball for three consecutive years from 2020-2022. He was ranked as high as No. 45 in the 2020 season, but it just hasn't materialized for him at the big-league level.
Because of his former prospect pedigree, age (26) and positional flexibility, Brujan is likely to get another shot, but it will probably be on a minor league deal. In parts of four major league seasons, he's a .189 hitter with five home runs. He played in 102 games this year for the Marlins, hitting just .222 with five stolen bases.
The Marlins are coming off a last-place finish and evidently don't feel like waiting for Brujan to develop. The Marlins last made the playoffs in the 2023 season but have seen Josh Bell, Jorge Soler and Jake Burger exit the organization since then. Miami dealt with massive attrition on the pitching staff this season, so if they are healthy, they could be frisky in 2025, but they aren't expected to contend.
The Rays finished fourth in the American League East at 80-82.
