Former Top Prospect Elects Free Agency After Stint with Baltimore Orioles
After being designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles last week, left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson has elected free agency.
MLBTradeRumors had the information on Monday:
The Orioles announced this morning that left-hander Tucker Davison, whom they designated for assignment on the final day of the regular season, elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.
The 28-year-old Davidson pitched in just one game for the Orioles this year at the big-league level, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 4.2 innings. He appeared in 32 games for Triple-A Norfolk, going 5-11 with a 3.89 ERA.
Davidson was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the Braves system back in the 2020 season and eventually made his major league debut in that year with the Braves. He appeared in games with the Braves in 2020, 2021 and 2022, helping the Braves win the World Series in 2021.
After that, he went to Los Angeles (Angels), Kansas City and Baltimore. Lifetime, he's 4-10 with a 5.76 ERA at the big-league level. Given his age (28) and left-handedness, Davidson should find another opportunity in 2025, though it's likely to be on a minor league pact.
He's made 56 career appearances, with 17 of them being starts, so he could offer a team a little bit of everything on the mound.
As for the Orioles, they are looking to regroup after being eliminated in the American League wild card round by the Kansas City Royals. It's the second straight season to end in playoff failure for the O's.
