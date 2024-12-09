Former Toronto Blue Jays Closer Jordan Romano Set to Sign With Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract with free agent relief pitcher Jordan Romano, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday afternoon.
The deal is pending a physical, which is scheduled to take place Monday. According to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Romano is set to sign a one-year deal worth more than the $7.75 million he was projected to earn in arbitration from the Toronto Blue Jays.
PHLY Sports' Jim Salisbury was first to report that the Phillies were nearing a deal with Romano.
The Blue Jays non-tendered Romano last month, sending him into free agency a year earlier than scheduled. That made the 31-year-old closer a free agent for the first time in his career.
Romano made his MLB debut 2019. Between 2020 and 2023, the righty went 19-13 with a 2.29 ERA, 1.076 WHIP, 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 8.4 WAR. His 97 saves in that span ranked fifth in all of baseball.
The two-time All-Star struggled in 2024, though, before receiving an injection in his elbow and undergoing surgery that knocked him out for the season. In just 15 appearances, Romano went 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA, 1.463 WHIP, 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, eight saves and a -0.3 WAR.
The Phillies are hoping Romano can return to form and anchor a bullpen that lost Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez to free agency last month. The pair of relievers, both of whom are All-Stars in their own right, remain on the open market, but it remains to be seen if Philadelphia is still interested in bringing them back at the price tags that come along with them.
Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, José Alvarado, José Ruiz and Tanner Banks are among the staples of the Phillies' bullpen that are set to return in 2025, providing support around Romano.
