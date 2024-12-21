Former Toronto Blue Jays Leader Marcus Stroman Offered Up in Trade For Nolan Arenado
Earlier this offseason, the New York Yankees offered up Marcus Stroman to the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade offer for Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals declined.
MLB.com had more:
The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.
The Cardinals are working to shed payroll this offseason, so it stands to reason why they wouldn't want to take on the $18 or so million that Stroman is owed. It also makes sense that the Yankees are looking to deal Stroman. After signing Max Fried, they appear to have a set of rotation of Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. Stroman is clearly the odd man out, even after the team traded away Nestor Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Stroman went 10-9 this season for New York, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts as the Yankees made the World Series. Stroman didn't pitch at all in the playoffs.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto to the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
