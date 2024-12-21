Fastball

Former Toronto Blue Jays Leader Marcus Stroman Offered Up in Trade For Nolan Arenado

Stroman, who helped the Blue Jays to consecutive ALCS appearances, won't be heading to St. Louis.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) reacts while walking off the field in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre in 2019.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) reacts while walking off the field in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre in 2019. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Earlier this offseason, the New York Yankees offered up Marcus Stroman to the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade offer for Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals declined.

MLB.com had more:

The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.

The Cardinals are working to shed payroll this offseason, so it stands to reason why they wouldn't want to take on the $18 or so million that Stroman is owed. It also makes sense that the Yankees are looking to deal Stroman. After signing Max Fried, they appear to have a set of rotation of Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. Stroman is clearly the odd man out, even after the team traded away Nestor Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Stroman went 10-9 this season for New York, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts as the Yankees made the World Series. Stroman didn't pitch at all in the playoffs.

The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.

Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto to the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

