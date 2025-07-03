Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
The New York Yankees began their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with three-game lead on the AL East and now just three days later, things are all tied up in the division. The Blue Jays have won three-in-a-row against the Yankees and now have a chance to complete the four-game series sweep on Thursday night.
Can the Blue Jays pull it off, or will the Yankees re-take the top spot in the AL East? Let's take a look at the betting odds and then I'll give you my take.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Yankees -125
- Blue Jays +105
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-118)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Clarke Schmidt, RHP (4-4, 3.09 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt, RHP (7-4, 4.29 ERA)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, YES, MLBN (out-of-market only), TVA Sports
- Yankees Record: 48-38
- Blue Jays Record: 48-38
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clarke Schmidt UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125) via FanDuel
Betting the UNDER on the strikeout total for whichever pitcher is facing the Blue Jays has been one of the most profitable bets in baseball of late. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 16.0% of plate appearances, which is the lowest rate amongst all teams by 2.3%. Let's bet on that trend to continue tonight against Clarke Schmidt of the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the Yankees to avoid the series sweep:
As a Blue Jays fan, it saddens me to say that I think the Yankees will avoid the sweep today. Toronto threw everything it had against New York through the first three games of the series, including in last night's roller coaster win. Now, they have little left, especially in their bullpen. Their top relievers will be unavailable, and there's a chance that Bo Bichette will be missing for the third straight game.
I also have some concerns surrounding the Jays' starter, Chris Bassitt, who has struggled a bit of late, allowing 3+ earned runs in three of his last four starts, including giving up eight earned runs in 2.0 innings pitched in his most recent start.
Pick: Yankees -125 via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
