Former Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Discusses Disappointing Trade of Former Teammate
Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder and defensive standout Kevin Pillar has been in Toronto this week contributing to the World Series coverage on Sportsnet. He'll be present for Game 5 on Wednesday night as well.
After Game 3, which was a Dodgers win, Pillar discussed the play and game of outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez has starred for the Dodgers in these playoffs and is just one win away from his first World Series ring. The two previously played together in Toronto from parts of 2017 until early in 2019.
Pillar had this to say about the disappointing trade of Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners before the 2023 season. It comes via the Toronto Sun:
“It’s a shame when you have a guy like that in a place like this and (Blue Jays management) decide not to bring him back,” Pillar said following the Dodgers’ 4-2 win in the Bronx. “As a former teammate of his, I’m happy to see him have success.
“He’s in a great place if he wants to win.”
Hernandez was heading into the final year of his contract in 2023 and the Jays elected to move him rather than deal with the arbitration increase. They also dealt Lourdes Gurriel Jr. at that time, in a separate deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hernandez hit 26 homers for Seattle in 2023 and then signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason. He won the home run derby at the All-Star Game and hit 33 homers while driving in 99.
Pillar also had this to say about Hernandez, who will be a free agent again at the end of the season:
“I think he’s a tremendous player,” Pillar said of Hernandez. “Teoscar’s not just an unbelievable hitter (for) power, average, he’s a sneaky runner. He’s one of those players who possesses five tools. He has an unbelievable arm. He has the ability to go get it out there.”
Pillar has appeared in major league games during different 12 seasons with the Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Angels.
Though he's been well-traveled in the later portion of his career, Pillar was a staple for the Blue Jays from 2015-2018. One of the best outfielders in the league during his time in Toronto, he was part of two Blue Jays teams that went to the ALCS (2015-2016).
Pillar hit .229 this season between the White Sox and Angels. Earlier this summer, he indicated that he was likely to retire after this year, though he hasn't formally done so yet. Should he want to keep playing, he'd likely find a job and would serve as a good veteran presence in a clubhouse. He's about to turn 36 years old.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.