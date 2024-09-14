Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Makes Interesting Admission About Mid-Season Trade
Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi helped the Houston Astros earn a critical win on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
Kikuchi tossed 7.0 innings of three-hit ball, giving up three earned runs and two walks while striking out six. The Astros remain 4.5 games ahead in the American League West and are zooming toward yet another playoff berth.
Assuming the Astros get there, Kikuchi will have been a major reason why. Since being acquired in a trade deadline deal from the Blue Jays, Kikuchi has gone 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA.
Speaking after the game on Friday, Kikuchi made an interesting admission about himself and the trade that took him away from Toronto.
Per Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic:'
Yusei Kikuchi said he "heard a lot of what the fans had to say" immediately after his acquisition and has used that to fuel him. He also added that "I was shocked myself that this team gave up three prospects" to acquire him.
Astros fans - and baseball fans - didn't think that Kikuchi would be a big difference maker for Houston and thought that the prospect package of Will Wagner, Joey Loperfido and Jake Bloss was too extensive. After all, Kikuchi has been historically inconsistent on the mound and was just 4-9 with Toronto this season. He also had a 4.75 ERA with the Jays.
Lifetime, Kikuchi is 41-46 over this career with the Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays and Astros. He spent parts of three years with the Jays going 21-22.
