Former Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Named as One of Most Intriguing Names This Offseason
After being non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, closer Jordan Romano was listed as one of the most intriguing non-tendered players to watch for the remainder of the offseason. The list was compiled by MLBTradeRumors. Romano was joined on that list by Kyle Finnegan (Nationals), Hoby Milner (Brewers), Patrick Sandoval (Angels) and Cal Quantrill (Rockies), all of whom will be looking for fresh starts in 2025.
Romano will undoubtedly draw significant interest this offseason as he comes with a big resume and big potential.
Lifetime, he's 20-17 with a 2.90 ERA. He saved 105 games for the Blue Jays and made two All-Star teams. He also was a part of playoff teams in 2020, 2022 and 2023. However, he's coming off a terrible 2024 season in which he had a 6.59 ERA over just 15 appearances. He dealt with elbow troubles throughout the season.
Because of those concerns and a nearly $8 million projection in arbitration, the Jays let Romano go and will work to find other answers at the back end of the bullpen. Again, Romano will land on his feet somewhere, but it remains to be seen under what circumstances.
How much money will he get? Will he sign a one-year "get right" deal, or will he look for multi-year security? Furthermore, will Romano end up in a spot where he can be the closer again, or will he take an eighth-inning role?
It all remains to be seen, but we might start to get some answers at the baseball Winter Meetings, which take place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas.
