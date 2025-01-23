Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger to Be Eligible For Hall of Fame in 2026
On Tuesday of this week, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner and CC Sabathia were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. They will go in alongside Dave Parker and Dick Allen, who earned election via the Classic Era Committee.
The ceremony will be on July 27.
WIth the Class of 2025 now settled, we can start to focus on the Class of 2026 and a new group of first-time eligible players.
Among the group to appear on the ballot for the first time? Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
Candidly, it doesn't feel like there are any true Hall of Famers in this group, with Cole Hamels likely having the best shot. Encarnacion should garner some attention though, given that he had a strong 16-year career filled with immense power. Even five percent of the vote next year would keep him on the ballot for 2027.
Encarnacion broke into the big leagues in 2005 with the Cincinnati Reds before getting to Toronto in 2009. He stayed with the Jays until 2016, making three All-Star Games and helping the Jays to back-to-back ALCS appearances. After Toronto, he went to Cleveland, Seattle, the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, last appearing in a game in 2020.
His eight-year run in Toronto was special. In addition to those three All-Star appearances, he put up 25.2 WAR and blasted 239 home runs. He also led the American League in RBI in 2016 with 127.
He paired with the likes of Jose Bautista to make one of the most feared lineup duos in the American League at that time.
