Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Can Capture World Series Ring on Tuesday
After a 4-2 win on Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a 3-0 series lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series.
In the history of the World Series, there have been 24 different 3-0 advantages. Twenty-one of those saw the series end in sweeps with the other three only going five games. Thus, history is certainly on the Dodgers side.
If they close out the series, they will have their first title since the 2020 season. A win for the Dodgers would also mean a ring for former Toronto Blue Jays star Teoscar Hernandez. The outfielder has done a bit of everything for the Dodgers in these playoffs. He's got three home runs and 10 RBI in October and also threw out a runner at the plate in Game 3.
A nine-year veteran, Hernandez spent six seasons with the Blue Jays. He helped lead them to the playoffs in 2020 and 2022, making the All-Star Game in 2021.
Heading into the 2023 season, the Blue Jays traded away Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was heading into the final year of his contract and the team wanted to save some money and clearly felt they could replace his production. The team also dealt away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and replaced them with Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier.
He hit .272 with 33 homers and 99 RBI this season. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year and some Jays fans have clamored for the team to bring him back to Toronto.
