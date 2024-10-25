Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Draft Pick Becomes Hitting Coach For NL Contender
The Atlanta Braves have hired 53-year-old Tim Hyers as the team's hitting coach. They announced the move on social media:
Working in Atlanta seems like a great opportunity for Hyers, given that the lineup is so strong when healthy. The Braves were eliminated in the National League wild card round of the playoffs this year but were forced to play without Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley in the lineup. Furthermore, Ozzie Albies missed a large portion of the season also.
Assuming those three are back in 2025, Hyers has a great foundation to work with. The Braves also feature star power in the form of Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson as well.
Hyers has an excellent resume as a coach as well. He helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 2018 and helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series in 2023. With that 2018 Red Sox team, he oversaw the year that was had by Mookie Betts, who won the American League MVP. The Rangers had an incredible offensive year in 2023 as well, with some clear help from Hyers.
As a player, Hyers was a second-round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1990 draft. He never made the majors with Toronto and moved onto the San Diego Padres in 1993. He made the majors with San Diego in 1994 and also played with the Detroit Tigers and Florida Marlins.
Lifetime, he was a .217 hitter over four years. He played in 133 career big-league games.
