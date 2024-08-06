Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Set to Find Another New Team
Former Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Cavan Biggio is set to be on the move again after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Biggio was DFA'd by the Blue Jays earlier this year and acquired by Los Angeles, only to have similar struggles in LA.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball Isn't Dead" podcast on social media:
Cavan Biggio this season:
With TOR: .614 OPS/77 OPS+ in 131 PA
With LAD: .635 OPS/81 OPS+ in 88 PA
All in all, the 29-year-old is hitting .197 this season with five homers and 19 RBI. He's stolen two bases.
Given his relative young age and his former top prospect status, he's likely to find another organization willing to give him a shot. The Dodgers have seven days to work out a trade for him, release him or send him to the minors. Given that he will likely have those other suitors, a trade wouldn't be out of the question.
The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May of 2019 and was supposed to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help make up the next great Blue Jays team.
While Toronto got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Biggio never really established himself. He hit 16 homers in his rookie year but never hit more than nine after that. He's a lifetime .225 hitter who hasn't hit above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
