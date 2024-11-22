Former Blue Jays Top Prospect Anthony Gose Weighing Return to MLB, Heading Overseas
Anthony Gose has come a long way in his career, but it remains to be seen where he will be playing come 2025.
The left-handed relief pitcher has taken the mound in 31 MLB contests with the Cleveland Guardians over the past four seasons, despite starting his professional career as an outfielder. He entered free agency this fall after posting a 10.38 ERA, 2.308 WHIP and -0.2 WAR in 2024.
Gose made four appearances with Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League earlier this offseason, but he is now playing for Team USA in the Premier12 tournament in Japan. Across 3.1 innings of work, the 34-year-old as given up one hit without allowing a walk or a run.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Gose is open to signing with a team from either Nippon Professional Baseball or the Korean Baseball Organization. On the other hand, Gose is still considering MLB options.
Gose got his start with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008, before he got traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2010 deadline. Heading into the 2012 season, Gose was the No. 2 prospect in Toronto's farm system and the No. 57 prospect in all of baseball.
The then-outfielder made his big league debut that year, and he proceeded to see action in 202 games over the next three seasons. In those early days with the Blue Jays, Gose hit .234 with five home runs, 36 RBI, 34 stolen bases, a .633 OPS and a 1.6 WAR.
Toronto traded Gose to the Detroit Tigers after the 2014 season, becoming their primary center fielder in 2015. Gose hit .254 with five home runs, 26 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .688 OPS and a 0.8 WAR in 140 games that year, but that was where his career as a position player peaked.
Gose struggled to open 2016, then got sent down to the minors and never logged another MLB at-bat.
Starting in 2017, though, Gose started picking up work as a pitcher. While the Tigers gave up on the experiment one year in, the Texas Rangers were the next franchise to take a flier on Gose.
Cleveland swooped in to add Gose in 2019, and he proceeded to post a 2.48 ERA between High-A and Double-A. He pitched in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in place of the COVID-canceled 2020 minor league season, going 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA.
Gose thrived in Triple-A in 2021, putting up a 6-1 record and 3.55 ERA, leading to a big league call-up. The southpaw gave up just one earned run in 6.2 innings for the Guardians down the stretch, which led to him making the Opening Day roster in 2022.
Tommy John surgery cut Gose's season short, however, and he missed all of 2023 as well. He went 5-4 with a 3.22 ERA upon his return to Triple-A in 2024, but that success didn't translate to his limited time coming out of Cleveland's bullpen at the MLB level.
Still, Gose has been showing out in Japan this month, proving that his stuff is far from lost. With a 96 mile-per-hour fastball and 85 mile-per-hour slider in his repertoire, some professional team will surely come calling.
Now it's just a matter of where Gose gets his next shot.
