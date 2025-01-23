Former Toronto Blue Jays World Series Champion Takes Prestigious Job with Athletics
Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher and World Series champion Dave Stewart has joined the Athletics in an important role in player development.
Stewart, who is best known for his time with the Athletics, will help the team as it transitions to its new home in Sacramento.
Per a release from the organization:
The Athletics have hired former World Series MVP and Athletics Hall of Famer Dave Stewart as a Special Assistant to Player Development for the 2025 season, the club announced today. In this role, Stewart will assist Director of Player Development Ed Sprague in addition to other members of the baseball operations department.
Stewart had a prestigious 16-year career, spending the1993 and 1994 seasons with the Blue Jays. In his two years in Toronto, he went 19-16 with a 5.09 ERA, striking out 207 hitters in 295.1 innings.
Stewart helped Toronto win the 1993 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, starting two games in that series. He was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA, however.
In total, Stewart was 168-129 in his career. He won three World Series championships and was a one-time All-Star. In his post-playing days, he's been a pitching coach for the Milwaukee Brewers, an agent and a front office member for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
There were reports earlier this offseason that he was trying to bring together a group that could bring a team to Nashville in the future, and he also was listed as a possibility to buy the Chicago White Sox.
There's no word yet on how this position affects those ventures.
