Former World Champion Catcher Reportedly in Contention to Manage Chicago White Sox

Former All-Star catcher AJ Pierzynski is reportedly a candidate to get into managing, and could do as early as the 2025 season.

Chicago White Sox catcher #12 AJ Pierzynski reacts after two runs scored on Lew Ford's single in the 4th inning against at US Cellular Field in 2005.
Chicago White Sox catcher #12 AJ Pierzynski reacts after two runs scored on Lew Ford's single in the 4th inning against at US Cellular Field in 2005. / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago White Sox haven't moved on from manager Pedro Grifol yet, but they apparently have an interesting canddiate to replace him should they end up doing that.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox could look to hire former All-Star catcher and World Series winner AJ Pierzynski as their next manager.

Former All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski has quietly emerged as a serious candidate to manage the Chicago White Sox in 2025 if they dismiss manager Pedro Grifol after the season, as expected.

The White Sox are the worst team in baseball, and might be the worst team in baseball history, though it's hardly Grifol's fault. The team underwent a massive firesale last season, trading away Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, and Jake Burger. They then continued it this past offseason, trading away Dylan Cease, Aaron Bummer and Gregory Santos.

The White Sox have also dealt with constant injuries to Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr., leaving you to wonder where exactly Grifol has to turn. The White Sox are now 27-80 and have lost 13 straight games. They are expected to trade even more talent at the looming trade deadline.

As for Pierzynski, he would be an interesting choice and he makes sense on multiple levels. First off, he played and won with the White Sox, so he would appeal to a fan base that remembers that era in team history well. He also was a catcher, which is a good thing, given how much managing they have to do on the field. Kevin Cash, Scott Servais, and Stephen Vogt are all former catchers-turned managers that have done well, just to name a few currently.

Lastly, he's currently a broadcaster for FOX, so he is around the game quite a bit and is in tune with what's going on.

As a player, the 47-year-old Pierzynski was a two-time All-Star. He played 19 years in the big leagues including eight with the White Sox.

