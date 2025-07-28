Former World Series-Winning Manager Set to Take Over Surprising Team at World Baseball Classic
Former Houston Astros World Series-winning manager Dusty Baker is set to come out of retirement and manage Team Nicaragua at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
The 76-year-old California native retired from managing after the 2023 season, giving way to Joe Espada in Houston. One of the most successful managers of all-time, he helmed teams for 26 years including the San Francisco Giants (10 years), Chicago Cubs (four), Cincinnati Reds (six), Washington Nationals (two) and Astros (four). Likely destined for the Hall of Fame, Baker had a 2,183-1,862 lifetime record.
He had a winning record in four of his five stops and helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series. He also advanced to the World Series with Houston in 2021 and with the Giants in 2002.
There are likely to be a handful of major league players on the Nicaragua roster with Erasmo Ramirez and Jonathan Loaisiga serving as pitching options.
The World Baseball Classic will begin in March of 2026 and will feature the best teams in the world vying for the gold medal. Team Japan is the reigning champion, having beaten Team USA in the finals of the 2023 event. Shohei Ohtani memorably struck out Mike Trout to end the final.
Team Japan has actually won three World Baseball Classic titles (2006, 2009, 2023), with the Dominican Republic winning in 2013 and the United States in 2017. There was scheduled to be an event in 2021, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We'll have more news on the event as it becomes available.
