Alex Rodriguez Predicted Yankees-Dodgers World Series Matchup Back in July
Heading into the All-Star break, the New York Yankees were 1.0 game back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.
It wasn't exactly a disappointing season to that point, but New York did end the first half on an 8-18 skid. Still, Alex Rodriguez had faith that they would turn things around in time for October.
During FOX Sports' All-Star Game postgame show, Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz each made their World Series predictions. Jeter picked the Philadelphia Phillies over the Orioles, while Ortiz picked the Boston Red Sox over the Phillies.
Rodriguez bested them both with his prophetic skills.
"This is based, (Kevin Burkhardt), on Brian Cashman having a huge trade deadline moment, maybe a big move or two," Rodriguez said. "And what I like is – if he does – I like the Yankees winning over the Dodgers in a rematch of the '81 World Series in seven. Yankees in seven over the Dodgers."
Fast-forward three months, and Rodriguez's prediction is still alive. The Yankees would need to beat the Dodgers in seven games for his pick to come true, but he nailed other aspects of his analysis as well.
Obviously, Rodriguez successfully picked both pennant winners. He also guessed that the Yankees would make a big move or two at the deadline, and that's exactly what they did when they acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins.
New York also got reliever Mark Leiter Jr. from the Chicago Cubs, and they won both times he took the mound in the ALCS.
Based on FanGraphs' projections from July 16, there was a 6.3% chance that the Yankees and Dodgers would meet in the World Series. That part of Rodriguez's prediction has come to pass, and now it's only a matter of whether or not they can seal the deal.
Game 1 is scheduled to get underway at 8:08 p.m. ET on Friday. Rodriguez will once again be part of FOX Sports' pregame and postgame shows, presumably ready to double down on his prediction from the summer.
