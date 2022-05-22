Skip to main content
Franchy Cordero Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam for Boston Red Sox Against Seattle Mariners

The Boston Red Sox have completed a four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park after Franchy Cordero hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning, his first home run of the season, for an 8-4 win.

Four-game sweeps are very uncommon in Major League Baseball, but the Boston Red Sox did just that against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Franchy Cordero stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. 

Boston trailed 4-3 heading into the 10th, but Kiké Hernandez tied the game up with an RBI single.

One single later, that brought Cordero into a situation that could make him a folk hero in Boston, and he sent the Fenway Park patrons home happy.

Cordero's first home run of the 2022 season traveled 419 feet with an exit velocity of 106.1 MPH.

In terms of historical significance with the four-game sweep, it's the first time the Red Sox have completed a four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners since August 22-25, 2003.

What a fantastic bounce-back series for Boston, who used the power of the home run ball to power them to victory.

Along with Trevor Story's five home runs, the Red Sox hit 10 home runs in total over the weekend, finishing things with three on Sunday, including the walk-off from Cordero.

Boston averaged 8.3 runs a game against Seattle and have improved to 19-22 on the season as a result of the sweep. 

Now, the Red Sox look to get back to .500, traveling to Chicago for a three-game series against the White Sox before returning home to Fenway to play the Baltimore Orioles next weekend.

That series against Baltimore will be a weird one as Boston will be playing a Friday-Monday four-game series with a double-header on Saturday included. In other words, that's five games in four days between the Red Sox and Orioles.

