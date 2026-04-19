Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, April 19

The Atlanta Braves are rolling right now, opening up a five-game lead atop the NL East while posting the No. 1 run differential in Major League Baseball through their first 21 games.

So, why are they underdogs on Sunday Night Baseball against the Philadelphia Phillies?

Philly has dropped four games in a row and is struggling on offense (22nd in OPS) to open the season, posting a minus-36 run differential in the process.

One of the few bright spots for the Phils has been rookie starter Andrew Painter (3.77 ERA), who is on the mound in this series finale. He’ll take on Braves righty Grant Holmes (3.32 ERA) in this matchup. Holmes lasted just four innings in his last start, but he’s been solid for the Braves overall, putting together a 1.11 WHIP across four outings.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this rivalry matchup on Sunday night.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+153)

Phillies +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Braves: -102

Phillies: -118

Total

8 (Over -113/Under -107)

Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA)

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 19

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Braves record: 14-7

Phillies record: 8-12

Braves vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Grant Holmes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+110)

Grant Holmes has a 3.32 ERA this season, and his advanced numbers are even better.

He has an expected ERA of 3.16 (71st percentile) and an expected batting average against of .206 (76th percentile) while also ranking in the 81st percentile in whiff percentage.

I think he’s a great target at this line against a Phillies team that is 22nd in OPS and 26th in hits in the 2026 campaign.

Holmes has allowed just 14 hits in 21.2 innings this season, giving up five, one, five and three in his four starts.

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Braves are a great underdog bet:

The Atlanta Braves have won four games in a row and have a five-game cushion atop the NL East after a 14-7 start.

They’ve also won eight of their last 10 games, yet oddsmakers have the Braves as underdogs in this series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB in OPS and has a run differential of plus-55, which is just ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best in the league.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are off to a slow start in 2026, going 8-12 in 20 games. They’re on a four-game skid and have the worst run differential in the NL East at minus-36. The Philly offense (22nd in OPS) has not been great to open the season, making them a team I’m looking to fade on Sunday.

Rookie Andrew Painter (3.77 ERA, 1.52 FIP) is on the mound for the Phillies, and he’s looked good in three starts, allowing just six runs and 16 hits in 14.1 innings of work. He may have the advantage against righty Grant Holmes (3.32 ERA) in the early innings, though Holmes has given up just 14 hits in 21.2 innings of work in 2026.

Not only do the Braves have the superior offense in this matchup, but they’re also second in MLB in bullpen ERA. I think they keep this winning streak going, as the Phils (5-9 at home) have shown no sign that they’re ready to turn things around.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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