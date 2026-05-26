Freddy Peralta Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest as Mets Freefall Continues

The New York Mets have one of the most intriguing pitchers in baseball right now in Freddy Peralta.

First and foremost, Peralta obviously is very good on the mound. Peralta has 11 starts under his belt in a Mets uniform and has a 3.52 ERA and a 63-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 1/3 innings pitched. While he has been very good, he actually has a 3-4 record through 11 starts. The Mets are 22-32 on the season so far and in last place in the National League East, 14 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

If the Mets turn things around, that would be a good story for baseball in general. When the Mets are going, it makes the league more interesting in general in large part because they play in one of the biggest markets in the world in New York. On the other hand, if the struggles continue, then Peralta all of a sudden becomes one of the most intriguing trade candidates in baseball because he's heading to free agency after the season.

Freddy Peralta The Trade Candidate?

May 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that Peralta doesn't want to leave New York, but acknowledged that "plenty of teams" are eyeing him already.

"Freddy Peralta maintains hope that the New York Mets are going to turn things around. And that they won’t end up trading him before the Aug. 3 deadline." Sammon wrote. "After all, he just got here. 'It’s tough,' Peralta said. 'It’s part of baseball, but we know we have to perform better. ...'

"Plenty of teams are eyeing him this summer for the same reason the Mets sent two consensus top-100 prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers last winter to get him: He might not be an ace, but he’s a proven frontline starter. Barring a Tarik Skubal trade, Peralta would probably be the best pitcher available."

If Peralta becomes available, he would bring a massive return to New York. Peralta is making just $8 million this season. The trade deadline won't be here until Aug. 3. Peralta will be cheap over the last few months of the season. Plus, he hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.99 since 2019. With Peralta, you know you're getting a guy who can eat up innings while pitching to an ERA below 4.00.

Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres could make a lot of sense for Peralta. The Dodgers and Padres have both been good. The Padres' rotation isn't great, though. The Dodgers are missing Blake Snell. The Blue Jays are 25-29 on the season in large part because the rotation has been hit with injuries left and right. Toronto most recently lost Dylan Cease to the growing list of injured starters.

While Peralta may not want to leave New York, he's quickly becoming one of the most intriguing trade candidates around the league.