Freddy Peralta's Reported Price Tag Will Shake Up MLB Free Agency

While it's still just June, reports already are surfacing around Major League Baseball about the potential price tag for one of the top overall pending free agents in the league.

New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta is one of the top players expected to head to free agency after the 2026 Major League Baseball season comes to an end. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers will be the top free agent out there this upcoming offseason, but Peralta is right up there with him and is the clear No. 2 pending free agent starter.

So far this season, Peralta has made 13 starts with the Mets and has a 3.63 ERA and a 74-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 72 innings pitched. The Mets acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers this past offseason in a blockbuster trade centered around hurler Brandon Sproat and utility prospect Jett Williams. He's a nine-year big league veteran with a 3.59 career ERA in 224 big league appearances. Wherever he lands, he's going to significantly help a team's rotation. Now, we know the type of deal he's looking for as well. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Peralta is looking for a deal in the range of Max Fried's eight-year, $218 million deal he signed with the New York Yankees in free agency.

The Mets Star Will Be Fascinating To Follow

May 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"If a team acquires New York Mets ace Freddy Peralta at the trade deadline and wants to keep him, they better be ready to pay up," Nightengale wrote. "Peralta will be seeking a free agent contract similar to Max Fried’s eight-year, $218 million deal, according to those familiar with Peralta’s expectations."

Fried landed his long-term deal with the Yankees after eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves. At the time, he had pitched in 168 games in the majors and had a 3.07 career ERA. When Peralta reaches free agency, he's going to have significantly more appearances under his belt. Right now, he has 224 total outings, including 175 starts, under his belt with most of the 2026 season remaining. The Fried comparison isn't overtly aggressive, although the Yankees lefty has arguably been better throughout his career so far.

Still, whoever ends up landing Peralta is going to get a star. But, there are question marks. With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire between the league and MLBPA, it's completely unclear what's going to happen in free agency — and the league in general — once the 2026 season ends.