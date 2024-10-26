Game 1 of World Series Between Dodgers, Yankees Draws Massive TV Ratings
By all accounts, Game 1 of the 2024 World Series was an instant classic.
And there were plenty of people who got to see the action in real time.
The Los Angeles Dodgers successfully defended home turf, despite letting things go down to the wire against the New York Yankees. The opening game of the Fall Classic went to extra innings thanks to Giancarlo Stanton's clutch home run, but it was Freddie Freeman who won it with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th.
The sellout crowd of 52,394 got sent into a frenzy, and many more went wild back at home as the Dodgers won 6-3.
According to FOX Sports PR, Game 1 of the World Series garnered an average of 15.2 million viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes, Univision and FOX Sports. The peak audience reached 17.8 million from 11:30 p.m. ET through the conclusion of the showdown.
It marked the most-watched World Series Game 1 since 2017, when the Dodgers faced off against the Houston Astros. Compared to Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, the ratings for this year's Game 1 were 62% better.
No FOX broadcast has earned more viewers in the Friday primetime slot since Game 3 of the 2017 World Series.
Game 2 is set to get underway at 8:08 p.m. ET, and the league is certainly hoping to draw a similarly massive crowd.
