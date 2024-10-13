Game Times, Broadcast Information Revealed For ALCS, NLCS
On Sunday night, the National League Championship Series will begin with the New York Mets visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets vanquished the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies to get to this point, while the Dodgers took care of the San Diego Padres.
On Monday, the American League will take center stage with the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals while the Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers.
On Sunday morning, Major League Baseball announced the game times and broadcast information for the two series'.
The following information comes from MLB.com:
Sunday, Oct. 13
NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 1, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, Oct. 14
NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 2, 4:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)
CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 1, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 2, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
LAD @ NYM, NLCS Game 3, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 17
NYY @ CLE, ALCS Game 3, 5:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
LAD @ NYM, NLCS Game 4, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 18
LAD @ NYM, NLCS Game 5^, 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
NYY @ CLE, ALCS Game 4, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Saturday, Oct. 19
NYY @ CLE, ALCS Game 5^, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Sunday, Oct. 20
NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 6^, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 21
CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 6^, 5:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
NYM @ LAD, NLCS Game 7^, 8:08 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
If the NLCS is complete, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 7:38 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CLE @ NYY, ALCS Game 7^, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
