Giants Are MLB Trade Deadline's Wild Card Thanks to Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman

The San Francisco Giants are a team that could end up shaking up the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, to say the least.

San Francisco has been a disaster, to say the least so far this season. Right now, the Giants are 29-43 on the season and have seemingly no shot at making a comeback in the National League West right now. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in first place at 45-27. That is 16 games ahead of the Giants right now already and it's just June 15, as of writing. The San Diego Padres are in second place in the division at 37-33 and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in third place in the division at 36-35.

The Giants have seemingly dug themselves too big a hole to get themselves out of, despite the fact that the trade deadline is just under two months away and scheduled for Aug. 3.

With San Francisco struggling, the conversation already is turning to pieces who could be on the move. On Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared a column and noted that the Giants "have not fully committed" to selling, but they "have put out feelers" looking to see what they could get back for pieces on the roster.

ESPN's Buster Olney also wrote on X that the Giants are "open to offers" on guys, including Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman.

The Giants Could Shake Up Playoff Races

Jun 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) and first baseman Rafael Devers (16) after batted in on a walk-off grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray," Olney wrote.

Last year, the Giants shook things up across the league by pulling off one of the most shocking mid-season trades in recent memory by acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. He was supposed to be the final piece that took the Giants to contention, but that just hasn't been the case. The Giants are struggling and they can fully dictate the direction of the 2026 trade deadline, depending on how they handle these big-name guys.

If Devers is on the move again and lands with a contender, he has the type of bat that could change a game with a single swing. Adames also has the type of bat. Chapman has been solid offensively so far this season and is one of the best defensive players in recent memory with five Gold Glove Awards.

If the Giants really hold a fire sale and are able to find new homes for all of these guys, they could have a legit impact and change the playoff races around the league.