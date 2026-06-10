Giants' Jung Hoo Lee Is Must-See TV for MLB Fans Right Now

The San Francisco Giants have potentially the hottest hitter in Major League Baseball right now in outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and fans around the league should know what he's doing right now.

The 27-year-old is having a meteoric season so far. Hoo Lee has played in 60 games so far this season and is slashing .335/.367/.457 with an .824 OPS, three homers, 24 RBIs, two stolen bases, 10 walks, 15 doubles, two triples and 32 runs scored. One stat that is almost unbelievable in today's baseball is the fact that he has only had 24 strikeouts in 60 games. That in itself is ridiculous.

Hoo Lee extended his current hitting streak to 17 games on Tuesday. A 17-game hitting streak is impressive, but it doesn't tell the entire story. Over the stretch, he's slashing .500/.514/.647 with a 1.161 OPS, one homer, 10 RBIs, two stolen bases, two strikeouts, five doubles, and one triple. He's 34 for his last 68 and has been incredible. He's increased his batting average 70 points from .265 to .335.

Jung Hoo Lee Is On A Run MLB Fans Should Know About

Jun 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) adjusts his helmet during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Jung Hoo Lee's hitting streak is up to 17 games 💪



⭐️ https://t.co/07vJ7cgxIq pic.twitter.com/jBuNRRUgyp — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 10, 2026

MLB's Sarah Langs pointed out that Hoo Lee is now the fourth member of the Giants to rack up 29 or more hits in a 12-game span.

"29+ hits in a 12-game span, Giants since at least 1900: 2026 Jung Hoo Lee, 1932 Bill Terry, 1930 Bill Terry, 1929 Edd Roush," Langs wrote.

It's also not as if this 17-game is the only time in which he has been electric this season. If you take a look beyond the 17 games, he is slashing .410/.426/.524 with a .950 OPS, one homer, 13 RBIs, two stolen bases, six strikeouts, seven doubles, one triple and 18 runs scored in his last 25 games played.

Hoo Lee is on a historic run right now and pitchers simply can't get him out. There was a point earlier in the season in which Hoo Lee was speculated about as a potential trade chip, in part because the Giants' season has been a mess in general. If he keeps up this level of play, there will be plenty of teams around the league that would want him, although it seems unlikely that he will be on the move.

Instead of thinking about trades, baseball fans around the league should appreciate the greatness of this run for Hoo Lee. There are few players around the league seeing the ball better than him.