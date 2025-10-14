Alex Bregman Sweepstakes: 2 Non-Red Sox Teams That Could Be Fits
After the Boston Red Sox lost the American League Wild Card Series to the New York Yankees, Alex Bregman is expected to opt out of his contract and return to free agency.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com even went as far as to say that Bregman opting out is almost a sure thing. This could potentially result in him leaving the Red Sox this winter.
"Bregman can opt out of the final two years and $80 million -- $40 million of which is deferred -- of thethree-year, $120 million deal he signed with the Red Sox last February. According to a source, it’s a near certainty that Bregman will opt out and test free agency for a second straight year, this time without a qualifying offer attached to him," Feinsand wrote several weeks back.
With that in mind, here are two non-Red Sox teams that should target Bregman if he leaves Boston.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers were one of Bregman's most aggressive suitors in the offseason last year. They even offered him a long-term contract before he ultimately chose to sign in Boston on a shorter-term deal.
Detroit just lost the ALDS to the Seattle Mariners, and they could certainly use a big bat in their lineup as they try to make a deeper October run in 2026 and avoid repeating their September swoon. Joining the Tigers would allow Bregman to reunite with his former manager, A.J. Hinch, who was at the helm when Bregman helped guide the Houston Astros to a World Series title in 2017.
This could make the Tigers the clear favorites to win the AL Central entering 2026, and a reunion with Hinch could make a huge difference for Bregman.
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto may have a need this offseason if Bo Bichette walks in free agency. They'll be in the market for another big bat to go along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They have Addison Barger and Ernie Clement that can play third base, but Bregman can also be used at second base, or one of the two aforementioned players could be moved to another position to accommodate Bregman.
The Blue Jays had interest in Bregman last offseason, but never got around to making an actual offer. That could change this offseason, and if they land him, it could help the Blue Jays stay on top in the AL East.
