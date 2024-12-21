Fastball

Hall of Fame Outfielder, All-Time Steals Leader Rickey Henderson Dies at 65

Rickey Henderson racked up 3,055 hits and 1,406 stolen bases across 25 MLB seasons with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and six other teams.

Sam Connon

Mar 20, 2019; Tokyo, JPN; Former Oakland Athletics left fielder Rickey Henderson smiles while participating in the Ceremonial First Pitch before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at Tokyo Dome.
Mar 20, 2019; Tokyo, JPN; Former Oakland Athletics left fielder Rickey Henderson smiles while participating in the Ceremonial First Pitch before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at Tokyo Dome. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Rickie Henderson, the most prolific base-stealer in baseball history, died on Friday, TMZ and the New York Post reported Saturday afternoon.

Henderson, who had been battling pneumonia, was 65 years old.

After making his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1979, Henderson went on to record 3,055 hits, 297 home runs, 1,115 RBI and a 111.1 WAR in his 25-year big league career. Henderson's 1,406 stolen bases and 2,295 runs scored both remain atop the all-time leaderboards, as do his 81 leadoff home runs.

Henderson made 10 All-Star appearances, winning three Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove along the way. The 1990 AL MVP also secured two World Series rings – one with the A's in 1989 and another with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993.

Beyond his 14 seasons in Oakland, Henderson spent another five years with the New York Yankees, three with the San Diego Padres and two with the New York Mets. He also played a handful of games with the Blue Jays, Anaheim Angels, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 130 stolen bases Henderson racked up in 1982 are the most in a single season in MLB's modern era. With nobody reaching 80 swipes so far in the 21st century, it is unlikely anyone ever challenges his record.

Three of the eight 100-stolen base seasons since 1900 belong to Henderson.

While Henderson played his final MLB game in 2003, he hung around in the Independent Leagues until 2005. The 46-year-old superstar hit .270 with an .859 OPS for the San Diego Surf Dawgs that season.

Henderson was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, appearing on 511 and the 529 ballots in his first year of eligibility. His No. 24 jersey was retired by the Athletics that same year.

