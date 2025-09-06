Harry Ford Sends Message On Potential Mariners Debut In Hometown
The Seattle Mariners are locked into a very competitive postseason race right now. They've slowly lost a grip on the third wild card spot in the American League, and it's largely due to how horribly they've played over the last couple of weeks.
But the Mariners recently sparked their fan base with a huge decision. They opted to promote top catching prospect Harry Ford to the big leagues. The Mariners fan base has been waiting for Ford's call-up and debut for quite a while. With the lineup struggling to produce since the trade deadline, it seemed like the Mariners would find a spot in the lineup for the young slugger.
But the Mariners have sat Ford on the bench since calling him up, besides one pinch hit appearance on Friday. But the Atlanta native has a chance to make his first start in his hometown against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.
Harry Ford sounds eager for big league debut in his hometown of Atlanta
“Oh, that’s super sick,” Ford said, when asked about potentially debuting in his hometown of Atlanta, via the Seattle Times. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’ll be really cool. My family being there would be really cool. I was just there for the Futures Game, so it was nice, like, just getting to know the surroundings. Getting to go again like this, it’s definitely really, really amazing.”
Ford grew up in Atlanta and it would seemingly be a dream come true for the young slugger to debut in his hometown. This would open the door for Ford's friends and family from Atlanta to be at the game to watch and support him.
But it's not confirmed yet. The Mariners didn't opt to start him on Saturday, but he did get a pinch hit opportunity on Friday. Ford would strike out in that opportunity.
The Mariners, Ford, and his family all await the top prospect's first career start. Considering how well he was playing in Triple-A, this start should come soon, but at the rate the Mariners are moving, it's hard to tell when it might happen.
