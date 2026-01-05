Mariners Struck Gold, Already Landed Seattle's Next Star Infielder

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the better teams in the American League for a few seasons, but they put together their best campaign last season. Even then, they fell short of the AL pennant and the World Series title.

Once the offseason began, the Mariners made a big move to re-sign Josh Naylor. Landing Naylor on a big contract was the first move they opted to make, but they would lose Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets shortly after.

Now the Mariners need to do their best to replace Polanco. Eugenio Suárez also sits in free agency, as of Monday, which creates a bigger hole in the team's infield. While the Mariners look for infield replacements in free agency and on the trade block, they could have the answer under their noses.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared a lot of high praise for top Mariners prospect Colt Emerson. Emerson is already emerging as a star for the Mariners and as a result, he could be the successor to Polanco at second base.

Colt Emerson is the next star infielder in Seattle

Mar 8, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson (85) hits a home run in the top of the ninth during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

"Emerson has one of the best hit tools of any prospect, and he closed out the 2025 season by going 8-for-22 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in six games at Triple-A," Reuter wrote. "He played primarily shortstop last year, but also has experience at second base and third base, and he could push Cole Young or Ben Williamson at either position this spring."

Emerson is the clear answer at second base. He hasn't been exposed to Triple-A for more than a few weeks, but he's already proven all that he needs to prove at the minor league level.

Emerson is a rare combination of speed and power at his age. He's a good defender with experience at multiple infield positions.

It would make a lot of sense for the Mariners to give him the keys at second base. It would be a bit of a risk because Emerson might not be ready for the big leagues on a consistent basis, but it seems like the star prospect is their second baseman of the future.

More MLB: Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends $116 Million Superstar To Mariners