Harvard-Westlake SS Bryce Rainer Goes No. 11 Overall to Detroit Tigers in MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers selected Harvard-Westlake School (CA) shortstop Bryce Rainer with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Rainer is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound infielder from Los Angeles, California, who bats lefty and throws righty. MLB.com had him ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in this year's draft pool.
The 19-year-old was committed to the University of Texas.
The Tigers have the 13th-largest bonus pool of any franchise this season at roughly $11.9 million. The No. 11 pick alone boasts a $5.7 million slot value, although it remains to be seen how much Rainer signs for, if he does decide to turn pro.
Rainer started his high school career as a standout pitcher, going 9-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings his freshman year. MaxPreps named Rainer the National Freshman of the Year in 2021, an honor that previously went to Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Brice Turang and Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford.
In 2022, however, Rainer moved to shortstop full-time. He hit .393 with five homers and 21 RBIs, earning a Sophomore All-American nod. He returned to two-way action in 2023, batting .436 while putting up a 0.38 ERA.
Rainer hit .505 in 2024 while continuing to serve as a relief pitcher for Harvard-Westlake.
Jack Flaherty, Max Fried, Lucas Giolito and Pete Crow-Armstrong all hail from Harvard-Westlake as well, and all four preceded Rainer as first round picks out of the Los Angeles powerhouse.
Rainer was the second high schooler off the board Sunday night. The Pirates selected Jackson Prep School (MS) shortstop Konnor Griffin at No. 9 overall.
