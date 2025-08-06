Fastball

Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Getting Rare Day Off Amid Disappointing Slump

Oneil Cruz will not start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday as he tries to reset from his 0-for-19 cold streak.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oneil Cruz is not starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, per the team's official lineup card.

Cruz had played in each of the Pirates' last 22 games dating back to July 8. The first-time All-Star has failed to get on base for 19 consecutive plate appearances, though, so perhaps now is the right time to give him a breather.

The 26-year-old shortstop-turned-center fielder previously appeared in 25 straight games between April 13 and May 10, before he missed time with lower back tightness.

Cruz has logged 102 games played this season, which ranks second on Pittsburgh's roster. He leads the National League with 34 stolen bases, all while batting .209 with 18 home runs, 16 doubles, 48 RBIs, 56 runs, a .711 OPS and a 1.2 WAR.

Here is the full, Cruz-less lineup the Pirates are trotting out against the Giants on Wednesday:

1. Liover Peguero, 1B
2. Tommy Pham, LF
3. Bryan Reynolds, RF
4. Nick Gonzales, 2B
5. Andrew McCutchen, DH
6. Joey Bart, C
7. Alexander Canario, CF
8. Jared Triolo, SS
9. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B
SP: Andrew Heaney, LHP

