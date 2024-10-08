Here's How Much Fans Expect to Pay to Watch Guardians, Twins and Brewers Games in 2025
UPDATE, 5:10 p.m. ET: Travis Sawchik of 'The Score' posted the following on social media about how the pricing is likely to line up for fans of these teams.
Using the model for the San Diego Padres, Sawchik says that in-market fans could expect to pay $19.99 per month of $99.99 per year. This is on top of cable or streaming subscriptions already had. If you are out of market, you could pay $199.99 for the year.
The Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers have gotten clarity on their television situations moving forward into 2025.
Per an MLB-issued release on Tuesday:
MLB will produce and distribute local games for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, and Minnesota Twins for the 2025 season. The new arrangement will give fans more options to watch their favorite teams on television or to stream digitally.
Last season, the Guardians reach on its RSN was approximately 1.45 million households and the Twins reached approximately 1.08 million homes. With MLB’s direct-to-consumer streaming option, Cleveland’s games now can reach up to approximately 4.86 million households (+235%) and Minnesota expands to approximately 4.40 million homes (+307%). With a similar household audience, Milwaukee had a direct-to-consumer streaming option available with their previous local media arrangement and will continue to do so with MLB moving forward.
The arrangements with the Guardians, Brewers, and Twins will be similar to how MLB produced and distributed games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres during the 2024 season. Last season, MLB negotiated cable and satellite distribution agreements and made direct-to-consumer streaming options available at Dbacks.TV, Padres.TV, and Rockies.TV.
Local games produced by MLB last year included special features normally associated with nationally televised games including Ump Cam, live look-ins to the MLB Replay Operations Center, Wire Cam, on-field locations for pregame and postgame, new RF camera with a shallow depth-of-field look, and increased access like in-game interviews with players.
The television situation has been a murky one for team's to navigate over the last few years. In the case of the Twins, confusion about the television deal (and associated revenue) had a direct impact on how they handled last offseason. The Twins let ace pitcher Sonny Gray go in free agency on account that they couldn't afford to make significant upgrades to the payroll.
The Twins missed the playoffs entirely this season, flopping over the last month and change of the season.
