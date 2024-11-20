Here's How Much Money the Chicago White Sox Signed Austin Slater For
Earlier this week, we learned that the Chicago White Sox signed free agent outfielder Austin Slater to a one-year deal.
Now, we have the contract terms from Robert Murray of Fansided:
Compensation update: Free-agent outfielder Austin Slater signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox that includes $500,000 in performance bonuses, sources say. The physical is complete. Deal is done.
The 31-year-old Slater is an eight-year veteran of the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. He's most known for his work with San Francisco, where he spent parts of all eight seasons. Lifetime, Slater is a .252 hitter with 40 homers and 48 stolen bases. He hit a career-high 12 homers for the Giants back in 2021.
Known as a good hitter against lefties, Slater has a .271 split against Southpaws. He should give first-year manager Will Venable some options in the White Sox lineup in terms of construction.
The Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121, setting the Modern Era record for losses. As a result, there's a lot of chances for playing time and for guys to earn second chances. Slater will fall into that category, hopefully playing well enough to earn a mid-season trade to a contender.
The White Sox did that this past season, bringing in Tommy Pham, Paul Dejong and Erick Fedde, only to ship them out to the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Cardinals, respectively.
Venable is joining the White Sox staff after previously serving as the bench coach for the Texas Rangers.
