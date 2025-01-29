Here's the Contract For New Detroit Tigers Reliever Tommy Kahnle
Now-former New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
Robert Murray of Fansided the contract details in a post on "X:"
Free-agent reliever Tommy Kahnle and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $7.75 million contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal. @JonHeyman said the sides were close.
The 35-year-old Kahnle was an integral part of the Yankees bullpen as they advanced all the way to the World Series in 2024. Though he went 0-2, he had a pristine 2.11 ERA over 42.2 innings. He struck out 46 batters.
Lifetime, Kahnle has appeared in parts of 10 big-league seasons with the Yankees, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He's 10-14 with a 3.47 ERA, appearing in 390 games.
Despite still throwing in the mid-90s, the Yankees turned Kahnle into a changeup specialist in 2024.
At one point during the ALCS, he threw 44 consecutive changeups.
The Tigers are certainly a team on the rise, so Kahnle is a nice get for manager AJ Hinch. Detroit finished third in the American League Central last year, advancing to the American League Division Series before losing to the Cleveland Guardians.
Hinch used a patchwork bullpen in 2024, so it's unclear how exactly Kahnle will be used in 2025, but he certainly could find himself in high-leverage situations.
The Tigers will report to Florida for spring training in just over two weeks. Opening Day is set for March 27.
