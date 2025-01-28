Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols Wins Dominican League Title as Manager
Future National Baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols added to his incredible resume on Monday night as Leones del Escogido won the Dominican Winter League championship.
Serving as manager of Escogido, Pujols helped the group beat Tigres del Lacey in seven games to take the LIDOM title. Pujols and Co. will now advance to the Caribbean Series, where they will play other league champions from around the globe.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Leones del Escogido: 2024-25 LIDOM champions
Albert Pujols adds LIDOM-title winning manager to his list of baseball accomplishments
Baseball is the best
Pujols is a three-time MVP, a two-time World Series champion, a batting champion, a Rookie of the Year winner and a two-time Gold Glove recipient. He was an also an 11-time All-Star and a six-time Silver Slugger.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball history, Pujols spent 22 years in the big leagues with theCardinals, Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit 703 career home runs and drove in 2,218 runs. A surefire Hall of Famer, Pujols led baseball in runs scored in five different seasons while also leading the league in doubles (2003), home runs (2009) and slugging percentage (2008 and 2009).
Pujols was not the only former big leaguer managing in LIDOM, as his former teammate Yadier Molinia did as well. Given that they both are managing - and Molina has also managed in the World Baseball Classic - there's certainly a chance that they could try to come state side and become big-league managers at some point.
Pujols has also done television work for the MLB Network.
