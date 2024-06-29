Here's What the San Francisco Giants Had to Say About the Passing of Orlando Cepeda
National Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda died on Friday at the age of 86. Along with Willie Mays, this marks the second San Francisco Giants' legend to pass away in the month of June.
Upon learning of his passing, the Giants put out a lengthy statement on his impact. This is a portion of that:
“We lost a true gentleman and legend,” Giants chairman Greg Johnson said. “Orlando was a great ambassador for the game throughout his playing career and beyond. He was one of the all-time great Giants and he will truly be missed. Our condolences go out to the Cepeda family for their tremendous loss and we extend our thoughts to Orlando’s teammates, his friends, and to all those touched by his passing.”
Cepeda spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Giants, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox. A native of Puerto Rico, he hit 379 career home runs and owned a lifetime .297 batting average.
He had 2,351 career hits, was an 11-time All-Star, an MVP winner and a World Series champion. He also won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1958. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.
The Giants' website also had a statement from commissioner Rob Manfred as well:
“Orlando Cepeda was one of the best hitters of his generation. He starred for three historic National League franchises, and the 11-time All-Star played alongside Hall of Fame players throughout his career," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Orlando was the 1958 National League Rookie of the Year when Major League Baseball debuted in San Francisco, where later ‘The Baby Bull’s’ number 30 was retired. In 1967 he earned NL MVP honors during the St. Louis Cardinals’ World Championship season.
