Here's Where Dylan Crews is Projected to Hit in Order For Washington Nationals
Former No. 2 overall draft pick Dylan Crews is projected to hit second in the Washington Nationals batting order, according to MLB.com.
Though there are still five weeks until the regular season begins, MLB.com projects him to hit behind shortstop CJ Abrams and ahead of fellow rookie James Wood.
The Nationals, who hit the fewest home runs in the NL last year, added offensive power this winter with Lowe and Bell to hit in the middle of the lineup behind the young top of the order that features Crews and Wood playing in their first full Major League seasons.
The Nationals traded for Nathaniel Lowe of the Rangers and signed Josh Bell in free agency.
Crews was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, getting taken one pick behind his college teammate Paul Skenes (LSU). Together, they helped LSU win the College World Series title that year.
Crews made a cameo in the big leagues last season, hitting .218 with three home runs and 12 stolen bases. He hit .270 in the minor leagues last year (100 games).
Crews and Wood will pair to make one of the most dynamic young duos in all of baseball. The Nationals are coming off a season in which they finished last in the National League East, but they figure to be better this season as the young players continue to matriculate and acclimate to the big leagues.
The problem is that the National League East is one of the most competitive divisions in all of baseball.
Related MLB Stories
DECISION TIME: Terry Francona of the Reds revealed his plan for former top prospect Matt McLain, who is coming back from injury. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC HURLERS: Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and Shane Bieber have each won Cy Young Awards in their careers. But they also have this in common. CLICK HERE:
TOP CANADIAN: Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks was listed as the most influential Canadian in all of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.