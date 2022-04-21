Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Shohei Ohtani Redeems Himself Versus Astros

HOUSTON, Texas — Los Angeles pitcher Shohei Ohtani pitched a near-perfect game in the Angels' 6-0 shutout and 2-1 series win over Houston on Wednesday.

Ohtani's stat line read one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts matching his career-high from his second start in the league on April 8, 2018. He also became the first starting pitcher to bat twice before even setting foot on the mound since at least 1900.

This was a good night for Ohtani to have an incredible game. Before Wednesday, the Angels lost five of Ohtani's six career starts against the Astros. Ohtani went 0-3 with a 5.92 ERA

"I think he had enough of Houston giving him a hard time, and he wanted to go out there tonight, do something about it both on the mound and at the plate," Angels manager Joe Maddon said in a press conference.

Ohtani's 81 total pitches consisted of 20 swings and misses. He hadn't started as a pitcher for five games since April 14 but in one night showed Maddon how dedicated he has been to the Angels since his Majors debut in 2018.

"From him, it's the best I've seen," Maddon said.

Between Ohtani's pitching and at bats, Maddon said that's how you enter the Cy Young award conversation.

"He was possessed tonight," Maddon said. "That was a virtuoso performance from the beginning. He had a different look about him."

So far this season, Ohtani totals 26 strikeouts and a 4.4 ERA for 14.1 innings pitched.

Related MLB Stories on Fastball: