Houston Astros Elect Not to Bring Back Longtime Third Base Coach Gary Pettis
The Houston Astros did not renew the contract of third base coach Gary Pettis for the 2025 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday.
Pettis was the longest-tenured member of the Astros' coaching staff, having joined the organization back in 2015. He was brought in by AJ Hinch, worked under Dusty Baker and was retained by Joe Espada, winning two World Series and four American League pennants during his decade with the club.
Although he spent time on leave in 2020 and 2021 as he received treatment for multiple myeloma – a form of blood cancer – Pettis is technically the only coach who was part of the Astros' entire streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances. That streak came to an end this fall, as has Pettis' time in Houston.
The Athletic's Chandler Rome and MLB.com's Brian McTaggart seconded Nightengale's reporting soon after.
Pettis had an 11-year MLB career of his own that spanned from 1982 to 1992. He won five Gold Gloves, recorded 855 hits and stole 354 bases as a member of the California Angels, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres.
After his playing days were over, Pettis spent time as a coach with the Angels, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. He then returned to the Rangers for Ron Washington's entire managerial tenure from 2007 to 2014, starting out as a first base coach before becoming a third base coach.
Pettis, 66, will either retire or look for a job with another team. There were rumors last winter that Pettis would leave to reunite with Washington on the Angels, and now there do not appear to be any barriers to him doing so.
